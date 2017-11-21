By Rabson Woodwell

Former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela said sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire.

It has the power to unite people in a way that little else can. Sport can awaken hope where there was previously only despair.

Complementing the words CCAP Church and Society one department under CCAP Nkhoma Synod is exactly changing the lives of people in the rural areas through the football league underway in some districts in the country.

The league is being a reality through the funding from Norwegian Church Aid NCA and Forut and the project is running in Lilongwe, Mchinji, and Ntchisi with the running cost of about K4 million.

According to the project coordinator Kestings Chilopa, Lilongwe district has three centers namely; Msundwe, Mitundu, and Mtenthera at Kamphata. Mchinji district has 4 centers which are Mkanda, Kapili, Kamwendo, and Waliranji and Ntchisi has two centers namely; Kanjiwa and Malambo.

“Our objectives of the league are to reduce the spread of HIV and Aids, unite people, motivate people in the remote areas to start initiating developments on their own through community groupings, reduce gender based violence and most importantly pass the good news of salvation to the masses.” Chilopa explained

He continued to say, as an organisation they are so proud that right now they have managed to prevent the youth in rural areas from drinking habits, idleness, and some malpractices which can affect their life negatively.

And during the final of match of one center in Lilongwe at Mtenthera on last Sunday, November 19, where Mkwera FC from the same community became the champions after beating Muvina FC 5-4 through post match penalties after the match ended 1 all within regulation time, a lot of young people appreciated the initiative that the church and society has taken in their area, citing examples that many young people are now able to concentrate on issues that can help improve their living standards rather than bad behaviours.

“I personally, feel like my life has changed for better because through the association with different friends during the games and even some match trainings, I get good ideas on how to promote our life from my friends.

“My spiritual life has also greatly improved. In the past I never had interest to go to the church but with some mass teachings about the good news through football it made get the message easily because football is simple to associate with.” Bragged one young man John Phiri at Mtenthera in Lilongwe during the final match involved Mkwera FC and Muvina FC.

Speaking to one of the organizing committee member at Mitundu center in Lilongwe during the finals of the center on Sunday, November 5, 2017, Kumbukani Sitima concurred with all of the above that the impact is very huge on the lives of people in their area.