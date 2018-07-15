By Brian Kanyenda

The SunHawk Energy International (SEI) in collaboration with Center for Concerned Youth and Development (CECOYD) and Child Legacy Hospital at Msundwe the outskirt of Lilongwe, have embarked on an initiative dubbed ‘Go Back to School’ which targets school dropouts and needy children to continue with their education so as to eliminate poverty levels in the area.

In an interview with the Maravi Post the SunHawk Energy International Country Representative William Banda, said the program is aimed at encouraging girls who got pregnant while at school to continue with their education after giving birth.

Banda stressed the need for single mothers to get back to schools, hence his organization’s involvement by providing bursaries and other school materials.

“We are happy and celebrate the overwhelming support we receive from the community. We are enjoying our achievement in working with parents and community leaders in building a positive future of our esteemed children.

“Sunhawk realized that a lot of girls make mistakes not intentionally but rather out of poverty and desperation. A lot of girls in this area are vulnerable a situation which makes some irresponsible men to take advantage.” Banda said.

Banda further bemoaned cultural beliefs practiced in the area saying is a major setback to the full implementation of the initiative as some people still believe that girls are supposed to be married, bear children and always be in the kitchen.

He therefore urged all girls who dropped out of school to go back to school despite the challenges they face in their community and school for them to succeed in life.

One of the beneficiary a single mother (name withheld) hailed the organization for the initiative saying has helped to realize her dream of going back to school following challenges she was facing after being abandoned by the husband who left her, destitute with her helpless child.

“I was impregnated after writing my standard eight examinations in 2014 and I dropped out of school. Following the challenges I faced I thought of going back to school with the help of CECOYD and child legacy hospital and now I’m in form 1 at Mdzobwe Community Day Secondary School,” she said.

The SunHawk representative to Malawi disclosed that the organization has so far managed to register over 53 school dropouts of who have gone back to 11 different schools, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalolo.

Banda therefore pleaded for support from other well-wishers to help funding the initiative by providing some school materials and social basic needs to the children.