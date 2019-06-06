Central region chiefs breathe fire against MCP violence

By Daniel Namwini

Central Region chiefs have condemned the violence perpetrated by Malawi Congress Party after the announcement of the May 21 2019 presidential results which showed that President Peter Mutharika was the winner.

The chiefs said MCP’s violent acts after elections was a clear demonstration that the party does not embrace democratic principles and that it has not changed from its past history.

The chiefs further condemned the party for invading the Capitol Hill arguing that doing so was out of ignorance because Capitol Hill is for civil servants and not politicians.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe, leader of the chiefs, Senior Chief Kaomba distanced the Chewa chiefs from MCP’s brutal acts.

“MCP should not claim to be Chewa and the Chewa cannot claim to be MCP,” said Kaomba who was flanked by other Chewa chiefs who included Tsabango of Lilongwe, Nthondo of Ntchisi,Mwansambo of Nkhotakota, Makwangwala of Ntcheu and others from Dedza, Mchinji, Salima and Kasungu.

The chiefs asked MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to desist from violence and remain calm and wait for the outcome of the electoral court case which the party has filed. The chiefs further said MCP’s demonstrations were sub judice as the matter is in court.

On his part Makwangwala said: “Demonstrations retard development as people cannot go work or their businesses and children cannot go to school.”

Taking his turn, Tsabango said MCP went overboard by invading the Capitol Hill and flushing out civil servants. He described the act as uncalled for arguing that Capitol Hill is for civil servants and attacking them would affect government operations and the common man.

On his part, Mwansambo said terrorizing the country is not in the best interest of Malawians as the country is known to be God fearing and Warm Heart of Africa. He said the country should be striving to protect its good history of keeping peace known all over the world.

MCP president declared himself Commander In Chief during the vote counting when he slightly led in the votes when Malawi Electoral Commission gave first results after counting from about 1000 polling centres out of 5002 centres.

MCP supporters went to the streets and invaded Capitol Hill on Tuesday and further demonstrated yesterday in some parts of the central region including the Capital City.

The party is disputing presidential election results.

According to MEC official results Mutharika won by 38.57 percent while Chakwera 35.41 percent and SaulosChilima of United Transformation Movement 20.24 percent.