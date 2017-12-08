LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central region crime cases are said to have gone down by 15.3% from January 2017 to October 2017 period as compared to the same period last year, it has been learnt.

According to the statistics released at its headquarters offices this week, 13, 474 criminal cases have been recorded during the prescribed period as compared to 15, 913 criminal cases which were recorded same period in 2016.

Among the cases, general thefts have been mostly recorded while rape cases have been least recorded.

In terms of road traffic accidents, 1 664 cases have been recorded during the period as compared to 3 107 accidents which were recorded in 2016 same period, representing 46.4 % decrease.

Among the accidents, fatal accidents have been mostly recorded as compared to damages accidents which have been least recorded.

Central region police publicist Nolliettie Chihana Chimala in an interview expressed optimism in ensuring maximum security during the forthcoming festive season.

Chihana disclosed that a number of measures put in place including increase presence of uniformed officers in all its policing areas, intensify patrols, conduct intensive ad hoc roadblocks, conduct awareness campaigns, and also conduct various ambushes.

Chimala said the exercise will ensure that people have easy access to police officers whom they can tip off in terms of any eventualities.

The police publicist added that her office will also conduct massive traffic checks to ensure that accidents in our roads are minimized.

“We are therefore appealing to the general public to exercise prudence during this festive season by making sure that they are not leaving homes unattended.

“The general public is also asked to be open up with the police by providing necessary tips to police where possible to make sure that people with evil in intentions are reported and apprehended,” urges Chihana.