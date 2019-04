Deadly blaze at Bangkok shopping complex

By Grace Dzuwa

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre and hotel

At least two people have died after a fire broke out at a major Bangkok shopping centre complex on Wednesday.

According to BBC,The fire, which has now been brought under control, reportedly started on the building’s eighth floor at about 17:40 local time (10:40 GMT).

At least one of those who died had fallen from the building, local reports and witnesses say.