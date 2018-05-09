SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi journalists have been asked to be vibrant especially in reporting issues concern Extractive Industry (EI) in the country in order to bring transparency and accountability which have been hindered for many decades.

Center for Environment Policy and Advocacy (CEPA) in partnership with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) under Karonga Diocese made the call on Tuesday during the opening of the two days media workshop, the two organizations organized in Salima district.

Cynthia Simkonda, one of the facilitator from CEPA said unless the media expose the weaknesses crippling Extractive Industry in the country, individuals will continue become rich at the expense of poor Malawians.

Simkonda said that currently mining, oil and gas have gained a lot of prominence because of public’s interest to understand the sector better hence the need for the media to step in.

“We organized this workshop after noticing the gap. It is our believe that after this two days training, journalists will put much effort in writing issues concern Extractive Industry,” said Simkonda.

While concurring with Simkonda, Louis Nkhata from CCJP urge journalists to use their investigative skills to curb corruption and weak policies within the Extractive Industry.

Adams Wundaninge, a Zodiak journalist who also participated the workshop describe the training as an eye opener.

According to Wundaninge, they have learned a lot from the training. Almost twenty journalists from print and electronics participated the training.

The workshop was done under strengthening governance of Extractive Industry project with the fund from OXFAM.