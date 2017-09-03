CFO Simwaka appointed Acting CEO of Standard Bank

Lilongwe– Chief Financial Officer Temwani Simwaka was this week, appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, following the relocation of Andrew Mashanda to the Standard Bank Group in Nigeria.

Mashanda left the office 31st August 2017 takes on a different role within the Standard Bank Group, after completing four years of leading the Malawi Bank’s operations.

The Bank’s Chairman Dr. Rex Harawa, expressed gratitude to Mashanda for registering successes during his tenure of office.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its profound gratitude to Andrew for his sterling leadership of the Bank during his tenure. The Board wishes Andrew success as he moves forward into another challenge at the Group level,” said Harawa.

Harawa said during his time as CE, Mashanda led in efforts to build a strong Bank and brand that sustainably maintained and grew profitability and market share.

“He leaves the Bank in a very strong and healthy position financially and technologically and has laid the foundation for a sound financial services institution capable of delivering world-class banking services and products in line with the customer-centricity goal,” he said.

Simwaka, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), assumed her new role on 1st September 2017 in addition to her finance duties.