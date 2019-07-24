LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s social monitoring body Centre For Social Concern (CFSC) on Tuesday projected roaming hunger in Malawi amid escalating of maize prices.

This is despite Malawi government 2018/2019 third round agriculture production estimate (field crops) that maize production is 3,391,924 representing 25.7% surplus production.

But CFSC recent study shows that maize price has gone up in the range of MK200 to MK250 per kilogram.

For instance, the maize market prices were collected from six urban districts show the staple food’s price is up

“The trend shows that Maize was most expensive in Blantyre with a record as high as MK250/Kg in the month of February and average of MK207/Kg for the past six months from January. Mangochi was the second most expensive in terms of maize price with a record of MK220/kg in March and an average of MK202/Kg. The least expensive maize prices were experienced in Karonga with a six months average of MK144/Kg.,” reads part of the report dated June 2019.

CFSC’s Economic Governance program Officer Lucky Bonhill Mfungwe told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that there is roaming hunger in the country based on escalating of maize prices.

Mfungwe wondered if the crop estimates really reflect bumper harvest or is another political gimmick.

He however noted that the government decision buying of maize from farmers now at MK150 per kg is too late when the staple food’s price on the market is already up.

“The final crop estimates still show that Malawi has bumper harvest but when we go on the ground, the situation is different.

“We understand that some areas had floods and dry spell that affected their product which the crop estimates could have factored in but what we are told the country has enough maize, why the prices are up now? wondered Mfungwe.

He therefore called for proper legal framework that will enforce the set minimum prices and proper structured market systems.

“The government should invest in setting up structured markets and set price supporting mechanisms. The government should lead by example. Strengthen the campaign to sensitize farmers to aggregate their produce and sell to organized markets like ACE and AHLCE

“Access to Farmers should be enriched with the right information at the right time for decision making. The market information Centres championed by economic Planning within the ministry of Finance and Economic Planning remains a mystery,” urges Mfungwe.

He adds, “The government should empower the campaign of farmer based organisations(Cooperatives). Like other developed countries like India for example the government should invest in the farmer based organisations to ensure quality and sustainability

“Food diversification should be highly embraced in our agricultural policies. Unless proper legal framework is in place, Farmers continue producing maize the staple crop at a loss as Malawi embraces the so called Liberalization”.