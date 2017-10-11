LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday noted with great concern over some retail chain stores ofhaving the tendency to withhold change from consumers or offer them sweets in lieu of change.

According to the Commission, the withheldig of change is usually in the following denominations – Twenty Malawi Kwacha; Ten Malawi Kwacha; Five Malawi Kwacha, and One Malawi Kwacha.

In a press statement made available to Maravi Post, CFTC informs all Retailers that the practice of withholding change from consumers or offering them sweets in lieu of change is unfair, unreasonable and unconscionable as it leaves consumers worse off than they were before the transaction.

The state trading body added that retailers have an obligation to have all denominations of Malawi’s legal tender to facilitate fair trading conditions for consumers and the market at large.

The Commission further said that Section 43(1)(g) of the Competition and Fair Trading Act makes it an offence for any person to engage in unconscionable conduct in carrying out trade in goods and services.

“In view of this, the Commission wishes to appeal to all Retailers to cease and desist from unfair trading practices such as withholding change from consumers.

“Appropriate penalties will be imposed on any Retailer found withholding change from consumers or offering them sweets in lieu of change”, reads the statement signed by it’s Executive Director, Charlotte Malonda.