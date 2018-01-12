BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The body of late Mrs. Raima Chakuamba, wife to late Gwanda Chakuamba is yet to arrive in the country from United States of America, Maravi Post has established.

The body of Chakuamba’s wife failed to arrive in the country on Wednesday as earlier announced to flight problems.

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) confirmed of the development in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has indicated that the body of the Late Mrs. Raima Chakuamba, will not arrive today in the country from the United States of America (USA) as previously announced.

“As per communication from family members, this is due to challenges with flights from the USA,” reads in part the statement.

Added the statement: “Ethiopian Airlines who are expected to carry the body are yet to confirm new flight details that when confirmed will be communicated to the public.”

Mrs. Chakuamba passed away on Sunday, 10th December 2017 in the USA.