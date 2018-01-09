BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The remains of the Late Mrs Raima Chakuamba (nee Fatch) are expected to arrive in the country at Chileka International Airport at 14:50 hours on Wednesday 10th January 2018 by Ethiopia Airways ET732.

According to the statement from Chief Secretary to the Government signed by Cliff Chiunda says Late Raima will be laid to rest on Thursday 11th January 2018. Late Raila Chakuamba died late last year in the United States of America.

“The Vigil and brief prayers will be held at the Fatch Residence in Ntonda, Blantyre, before departure at 18:00 hours for the Chakuamba residence at Chinyanje, Muona, T/A Mlolo, Nsanje,” reads the statement in part.

Raima Chakuamba was a wife to late Gwandanguluwe “Gwanda” Chakuamba Phiri, a Malawian politician who was the leader of the New Republican Party (NRP).

Her husband was the Lower Shire valley political giant, who died in 2016 while receiving treatment at Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH).