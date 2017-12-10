MZUZU-(MaraviPost)- Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday appealed for reconciliation and forgiven within the country’s oldest party, as a rebuilding process ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The MCP President, who is also opposition leader in Parliament, said the time was ripe for party members to bUry the hatchet and focus of bailing the nation from the social and economic challenges it is experiencing.

Dr. Chakwera added that old and new members must work together as one family in readiness to govern Malawi, come 2019.

The MCP leader’s appeal comes barely a week after he re-instituted the party positions, which for some years members have been tussling each other.

This also comes as some of the party’s lawmakers are reportedly unhappy with Chakwera’s decision to accommodate those members deemed to be rebels to its leadership.

The MCP leader made the reconciliation call at Katoto Secondary School ground in Mzuzu, where he also welcomed into the party some new faces.

New members that joined the MCP include Khumbo Chirwa (former minster), Catherine Gotani (former minister), Ken Zokhale Ng’oma (former State House chief of staff), Major Harry Soko retired, Mayor Williams Mkandawire, Joseph Mwaluka, Adam Gondwe, Richard Ngulube (NASAF Governor), Benex Mwamlima, and Aisha Fwatuma.

The joining of the ten into the party is a boost in its rebuilding process in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

“It’s time to bury the hatchet. Let’s forgive each other, and we move forward. This is the step everyone should have in mind as we prepare to get into government.

“Let’s allow new members to join us, that in majority we remove this failed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power, for Malawians to realize better governance after 2019,” Chakwera said

At the Katoto rally, also present was Richard Msowoya (MCP vice president), Gustavo Kaliwo (MCP Secretary-General) and his deputy Chatonda Kaunda, Jessie Kabwira (MCP Publicity Secretary), Joseph Njovuyalema, Sidik Mia, Harry Mkandawire and over 40 MCP lawmakers.

Before, the Katoto rally, Chakwera alongside Kabwira, had a stopover at Dwangwa in Nkhotakota, where the two appealed to the thousands of people gathered, to rally behind the MCP which is in the rebuilding process.