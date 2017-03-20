SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera, is calling for a mental revolution, and repentance amongst the general public towards intense corruption that rocking the country’s developmental sectors.

Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition parties in Parliament, went further appealing to Malawians to stop accepting and clapping hands to the wrong doings that other people do so as to restore the country’s lost dignity.

The MCP leader was addressing a political rally at Msalura Primary School Ground in the lakeshore district of Salima after some People’s Party (PP) and People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) supporters, joined the country’s first and oldest political party.

The opposition leader continued expressing concern over the worrisome over-immense widespread corruption saying it has paralyzed the country’s development agenda, hence the need for total redemption from sinning.

He noted that those entrusted with power to protect the country’s coffers, were also the ones at the forefront of robbing the hard-earned taxpayers money.

“We are talking about things that have become acceptable when they should not be accepted. We are taking about people who are supposed to be trustees actually robbing Malawians. And we have a president that does nothing on Maize-gate even after inquiries have made recommendations for action, MCP’s president Chakwera said.

“Malawi needs to shape up. We need a mental revolution that says evil is evil, stealing is stealing and make sure we move on the right path,” Chakwera urges.

The MCP leader therefore, appealed to the people that are ready to join and rejoin the party, that the open door policy has been established to accommodate them all ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“We know that at one stage or another, everyone was associated with the MCP but due to a number of reasons, they disassociated themselves with the party. We need to welcome them back. We need to build this country together as Malawians and hope lies in the MCP,” Chakwera said.