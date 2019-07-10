LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -Leader of Malawi Congress Party, (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera Wednesday morning visited Lilongwe Police Station where human rights activists, Gift Trapence and Reverend Macdonald Sembereka, are being held.

Fiscal Police on Tuesday arrested the two on accusation of fraud.

Chakwera said he made the visit as a concerned citizen.

“I have met them and they are in good spirits. I came just to encourage them all and I believe that in due course, they should be able to appear before court,” he said.

National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera on Tuesday said that the two were arrested following a complaint by an international organization.

“UNAIDS, an organization under United Nations, lodged a complaint to police and following up on this complaint, the two have been arrested. We have them in our custody and we are following up the matter and more details will be released as they unfold,” he said.

The suspects have been among organizers of anti-Jane Ansah protests. They want Dr. Ansah to step down as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission, accusing her of mismanaging May 21 polls that went in favor of President Peter Mutharika.