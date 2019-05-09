LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Main contenders of May 21 polls presiential candidate Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF) will not attend President Peter Mutharika’s breakfast prayers organised on Thursday, May 9 at State House in the capital Lilongwe.

President Mutharika’s prayers comes a few days after he snubbed religious grouping’s Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Peace Declaration signing prayers.

Instead Mutharika was on the campaign trail in Mzuzu while PAC had prayers.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed of the development in an interview with the press on Wednesday morning.

According to Mkaka, Kamuzu palace is not a neutral venue for such an event.

But organizing Secretary for the prayers breakfast has said Kamuzu Palace is for everyone, not the incumbent President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika only.

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi will also not attend the prayers, according to its Secretary General Ken Ndanga.

Ndanga said Muluzi will be busy with other things during the time of prayer and instead he (Ndanga) will represent Atupele at the prayers.

UTM Party leader Chilima will not also attend as is on campaign trail in Salima today.

The prayers have been organized by different Pentecostal churches in the country, namely; Calvary Family Church (CFC), Pentecostal Revival Crusades (PRC), Agape Life Church, Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International (CRMI), Living Waters Church (LWC) and Assemblies of God.

President Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been shunning public events ahead of May 21 polls including presidential debates.