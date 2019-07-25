LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition leaders of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party leader Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima respectively are leading the anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah.

Chakwera is in Blantyre while Chilima leads Lilongwe protesters which has attracted huge cloud of people.

Protesters’ placards have also included former president Bakili Muluzi that has to concentrate on his MK1.7 billion corruption case.

Early, in the morning Malawi courts granted Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) an injunction allowing protesters to submit their petitions at state residences.

The protesters are giving a strong warning to President Peter Mutharika that the time petition is presented, Ansah must be already resigned.