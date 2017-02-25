LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has on Friday asked President Peter Mutharika to immediately direct law-enforcers in consultation with Speaker of National Assembly on procedures to arrest the fired Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

The MCP President who is also leader of Opposition in August House went further demanding Mutharika to probe those named in both Presidential Commission and Parliamentary Joint Inquiries on Zambia-maize.

Chakwera warned that if Mutharika will not act on these demands the party is to mobilize Malawians to revolt against the DPP leadership.

The MCP leader was addressing a news conference at his office at Parliament in his reaction to Mutharika’s recent firing of Chaponda.

The opposition leader added that law-enforcement agencies including Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and police should trace the names of institutions that facilitated the internal movement of Chaponda’s large amount of cash.

Chakwera went further saying that no credible police would raid a home and confiscate things considered illegal to possess without arresting the person found in possession. He therefore challenged Mutharika to do something about that or failing which Mutharika will have done nothing on the matter.

“In view of this, if a high ranking member of Mutharika’s Cabinet has been caught with such amount of cash it means the rest share the same. Therefore, the President should direct search in other cabinet ministers’ homes. If he fails to do that, he has done nothing”, said Chakwera

Chakwera therefore demanded Mutharika to appear before Parliament with comprehensive report on the maize gate where he will also respond to questions from lawmakers.

He warned that if Mutharika fails to show up in the chamber, the entire opposition will boycott the house’s next session.

The MCP leader therefore lauded the media and some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for their vigilance in exposing the fraud which occurred in the infamous maize gate.