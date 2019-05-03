KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The former president of this country, Dr. Joyce Banda has assured people of Kasungu that it’s only Lazarus Chakwera who has the welfare of the Malawians at heart out of the contesting candidates on presidential race.

Dr. Joyce Banda was speaking to a large crowd that gathered at Chankhozi school ground in Kasungu West Thursday, where she addressed a party rally.

Joyce Banda who started by saying that Kasungu has history in the name of Kamuzu and deserve respect, continued by saying that “Lazarus Chakwera is a leader who is fully concerned with the poor, this made made to endorse him because I know, you won’t regret having him as the president.

Chakwera will change the lives of us as Malawians. He will introduce a Smart Village project which will have houses built and electrified with solar power. Even our chiefs deserve better houses and i have promised senior chief Mwase on behalf of president Chakwera, that we will build him a house. Fertilizer won’t be as expensive as is the case now and there will be no coupons”. She then reminded them how she performed when she was championing NABW around 1992, which changed lives of many women.

Joyce Banda who told the gathering that she is gifted in serving the rural masses, promised to work with chiefs and leave Chakwera and Mia to do critical government business.

“I,as Joyce Banda, fought a good fight and it’s time that I go to the village and do other duties. This is time for Chakwera to serve you. If you fail this time, you have failed forever. Let’s move from Egypt to Cannan with him” said Dr. Banda.

On cash gate issues, Banda told the crowd that she is not shaken with all sorts of intimidations as she never formed part of the looters.

“In my time, I managed to arrest 72 cash gate suspects, how could I arrest them if I was part of it?”

Dr. Banda also talked on what Chilima is saying that Dausi masterminded the burning of MEC warehouse in 2014 as a clear indication that votes were rigged and Chilima being part of the mess.

Dr. Banda has since assured the chiefs that Chakwera and his government will pay all the arrears to chiefs and make sure they are being paid handsomely.

In his remarks, Kasungu West district chairperson, Mr. CK Banda said that all supporter of Malawi Congress Party, Peoples Party and Freedom Party are committed to the alliance and that they are working together.

He also mentioned of other developments which have gone down due to poor leadership, saying once into power, Chakwera will address the challenges.

Kasungu West constituency has 8 contestants on parliamentary race having 44,000 registered voters and MCP is being represented by Jailos Bonongwe, while PP is represented by Edith Mtunga