LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday re-affirmed fresh calls for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign following admission that MEC used correction fluid commonly known as tippex to compute the May polls.

Chakwera was speaking at Kaliyeka Ground in Lilongwe during a thank you rally which the party organized for among other agenda was to welcome independents Parliamentarian into the MCP family.

Chakwera commended the independent Parliamentarians for their decisions.

During the rally Chakwera urged Malawians to take part for the change.

He said there is need for Parliamentarians to reforms some laws.

Chakwera then asked people on the rally to if MCP should stop demonstrations to which people said noooooo.

The MCP leader said he is not foghting for his benefits but for the sake of poor Malawians.

Chakwera therefore condemned those found destroying property during time of demonstrations.