By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Only 14 days to before Malawians will be given another opportunity to choose their leaders governing the nation.

With two weeks to go, a lot is happening on the campaign trail among main contenders including President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Vice President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

About 80 percent of Malawians have made already their choice on which presidential candidate will lead them in the next five years.

So, with campaign promises ahead of May 21 polls, Malawians know exactly the potential leader to take them into a promised land of quality health, education services, formidable infrastructures, free corrupt leadership, decent housing, transformation agriculture and free hunger nation.

However, there is the misleading notion that a religious leader can make a good leader in Malawi which is not practical at all.

Those in the know, Rwanda Genocide in 1994 was perpetuated by religious leaders who could connive with rebels to kill innocent souls. Instead of protecting their flock, they turn against God’s children.

So, being a religious leader is not a guarantee to a servant leadership for Malawi.

MCP supporters listen good, Chakwera is not holier than any presidential candidates as you think.

Chakwera is not infallible as only God or Allah is holier than any person on earth to believers.

Nor Chilima and Mutharika are sinners, the way MCP camp is branding the two.

The old party must tread carefully the way it glorifies Chakwera which is dangerous once given the leadership of this country.

With the glorification tendencies within MCP camp, will turn Chakwera into semi-god, the way the late Dr. Kamuzu Banda did.

All presidential candidates are equal in the eyes of the Lord including you and me.

So, stop glorifying Chakwera as hollier than any other presidential aspirant as much has not been exposed who Chakwera is.

The MCP leader enjoys positive coverage since he joined Malawi politics in 2013 when all in all he has inner nasty behaviors within the party and outside.

Ask Felix Jumbe, Jessie Kabwila, Joseph Njovuyalema, and Richard Msowoya, on who the real Chakwera is.

So, MCP please, just campaign honorably on what the party will do the nation after given the mandate to run the show of this country.

Malawians must this time elect leaders that have insights for the nation not out of sympathy