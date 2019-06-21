Chakwera leads supporters to court

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera leads party supporters to the constitutional court in the capital Lilongwe.

The court this afternoon is expected to make a ruling on President Peter Mutharika’s application to dismiss the election case.

This follows MCP and UTM’s move that challenged Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s May 21 polls presidential results that favoured Mutharika.

The opposition parties are demanding re-run over numerous irregularities that marred the polls.