LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera is reportedly penned his deputy and Secretary General (SG) Richard Msowoya and Gustav Kaliwo respectively inviting them to a peace and dialogue talk, it has been learnt.

This comes barely a few days after MCP SG Kaliwo and four others obtained a fresh injunction restraining the party leadership from suspending them.

The court injunction dated March 12, 2018 also stops the party from holding a convention early next month.

But in a letter made available to The Maravi Post, Chakwera said it’s high time that MCP should be settled its difference amicably as a family and put out their differences aside to prepare well for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The letter has however not indicated the dates for the meeting.

“We cannot keep on fighting and make healings in the media and losing out support from our people, it’s our duty as elected leaders to put our house in order in readiness for next year’s elections,” reads the letter in part.

Msowoya and Kaliwo are yet to respond to Chakwera’s letter saying they need time to consults before they give their response.

However, MCP deputy spokes person Ezekiel Ching’oma doubted the authenticity of the letter arguing its all fake.

Ching’oma added that nothing of that sort has been written to the said suspended MCP senior members; “Are they credible sources? Its all fake”.

In January this year, the party’s executive committee held a meeting in which they resolved to suspend and fire some of the members who have sought the injunction.

According to the civil case number 070 of March 12, 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court has ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.