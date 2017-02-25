LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has on Friday pleaded with the disgruntled former district chairpersons of their plans to hold emergency convention saying its time to build the party ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

The MCP President Chakwera who is also leader of Opposition in August House was responding to The Maravi Post question during a news conference at his office at Parliament in his formal reaction to President Peter Mutharika’s recent firing of the then Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda.

Lilongwe High Court two weeks ago dismissed an application in which the district chairpersons were calling for an emergency convention accusing the party’s leadership of bad politics after MCP’s Dedza East chairman Lackson Nkhamalatha and 26 others dragged the party to court in October in 2015 following a National Executive Committee (NEC) reshuffle the party’s President Chakwera made in August 2015.

Chakwera’s plea comes barely after the party’s chairmen drawn from 10 districts stood ground that they will hold an emergency convention aimed at sorting out leadership squabbles rocking the party slated for March 3, 2017.

While acknowledging the chairpersons concerns, the MCP leader hinted that time was ripe to build the party after the court dismissed their intention to hold convention.

“I don’t think it’s a viable way for the party to hold a convention for such said dates . The Judge clearly ruled that party issues can’t be sorted out in courts but by ourselves,” said Chakwera.

“So, am calling on them to come along with their issues for a mutual understanding. MCP is a democratic party as we have managed to conduct elections in all structures. It’s time to build the party ahead of 2019 general elections”, said the MCP leader.

The opposition leader thereafter raised serious concerns on the outcome of the joint parliamentary commission and Presidential Inquiry on Zambia-maize gate asking Mutharika to act decisively if his leadership is to win trust from the general public.

Chakwera demanded President Mutharika to appear before Parliament with comprehensive report on the maize gate and to respond to questions from lawmakers.

He warned that if Mutharika fails to show up in the chamber, the entire opposition will boycott the house’s next session.

The MCP leader then lauded the media and some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for their vigilant in exposing the fraud occurred in the infamous maize gate.