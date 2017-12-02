LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has finally come into terms with the party’s Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo following restructuring and reversal of the party’ positions.

The positions re-instituted including MCPs First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

This follows the inner circle meeting Chakwera had with them on Friday at the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after a year of loggerheads.

The move is seen as a building process the party is taking a head of 2019 general elections.MCP is poised to be the favorite following October 17, By-elections that amassed five out of six contested positions against the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Addressing the news conference on Saturday, MCP leader Chakwera who was franked by Msowoya, Kaliwo, Kandiero, Chatonda Kaunda and Lombola said time was ripe for the party to reposition itself to the public a head of 2019 elections.

Chakwera disclosed that will convene a management meeting on the next move the party to take for other parry positions.

The MCP President who is also leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament added that management meeting will follow the party’s 2013 National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide on convention.

On Sidik Mia, Chakwera said the latter is any other new members just joined the party that it was not an issues which must divide the party but working as one front.

He therefore appealed for calm amongst its party supporters as the leadership is putting everything in order ahead of 2019 elections.

“The Malawi Congress Party is pleased to announce the following five NEC members elected at the 2013 party convention and the Secretary General duly appointed in accordance with the party constitution; First Deputy President (Richard Msowoya), deputy president (Macdonald Lombola), Secretary General (Gustavo Kaliwo), Treasure General (Tony Kandiero) and deputy SG (Chatonda Kaunda).

“The meeting accepted that there are divisions in the party but agreed that the united of the party is of paramount importance. Therefore, as the party we must advance on the basis of that unity. The meeting resolved that going forward NEC members, office bearers and party members must abid by the MCP constitution,” reads the statement to media signed by Chakwera and Kaliwo.

According other political commentators the development was long overdue but all in all its building process the party is taking.