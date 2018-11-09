By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday slammed President Peter Mutharika over his regionalistic, tribalistic and insensitive tendencies on running shows of the country.

Dr Chakwera who is also opposition leaders in Malawi Parliament took Mutharika to task over the recent cabinet reshuffle saying the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader has no interest in appointing people on merit, leaving the nation groping in the darkness of mediocrity.

The MCP President therefore warned Mutharika that his times is over; “Mr President, I want you to mark my words:Your time of abusing Malawians is over”

Below is the full statement MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera issued and made available to The Maravi Post;

STATEMENT FROM THE PRESIDENT OF MCP, DR LAZARUS CHAKWERA, TO PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA ON THE LATEST CABINET RESHUFFLE

In my capacity as President of the Malawi Congress Party, I have regularly addressed Malawians on the problems of the Mutharika Government for over four years, hoping that in doing so, the State President would heed counsel and, in the final analysis, use his office for sound servant leadership rather than abuse of power.

But looking at Mutharika’s new cabinet, it is clear not only that Mutharika is no longer listening to good and free counsel, but also that he has no single regard for Malawians, much less the willingness to listen to their plight and undo their perils.

So, today, I direct this message to President Mutharika himself, as a last ditch effort to get him to listen.

Mr President, this cabinet you have just created is a shameful disgrace and an unprecedented insult to all Malawians.

First of all, Mr President, your new cabinet is divisive. You have now made it clear by the lopsided regional distribution of cabinet seats that you are a tribal President, not a national one.

Besides, you clearly have no interest in appointing people on merit, leaving our nation groping in the darkness of mediocrity.

So, for the sake of all the tribes and regions of Malawi, I say shame on you!

Secondly, Mr President, your new cabinet is oppressive to our women of honour. You have proven this by appointing only three (3) women to a cabinet of twenty (20) in a nation that has more women than men.

This you have done despite the fact that you are supposed to be a *”He For She Champion”* and a Law Professor who knows that our laws require at least *40%* of female representation in decision making. You are now thus a *Professor Of Law-Breaking.*

You have even appointed to your cabinet someone who just recently publicly called Malawian women who support other parties by derogatory terms, as if to reward him for degrading our women of honour.

So for the sake of every Malawian woman and girl child, I say shame on you!

Thirdly, Mr President, your new cabinet is vindictive. You have shown this by the exclusion of the Vice President from the cabinet, simply because he has exercised his constitutional right to disassociate himself from your Party.

You are hindering him from doing his job, when you know fully well that he is still a member of your Government, and when you know fully well that he is drawing a salary and benefits for the work you are refusing to delegate to him just out of spite and pettiness.

So for the sake of our constitution, I say shame on you!

Mr President, I want you to mark my words: *”Your time of abusing Malawians is over”

Now, you can either leave office gracefully and voluntarily or be removed by the Malawians who will boot you out of office for insulting them yet again with this cabinet.

Either way, Mr President, you better put your house in order now, because your time is up!

The Supreme law of the land, constitution stipulates that the government shall include the president, vice president the cabinet, the ministries, other organs of the president and cabinet and their agents including individuals and bodies under the authority of the president, the cabinet or the ministries.

President Mutharika on Wednesday evening kicked his deputy Chilima out of the cabinet in the latest reshuffle.

President Mutharika also removed Ana Kachikho, former Lands Minster replaced her with Jean Kalirani who was Gender Minister.

Another casualty is Mukumbwa as new comers include Welani Chilenga who is now the deputy Natural Resources Minister while Charles Mchacha is the deputy minister of newly name Homeland Security (formerly Home Affairs and Internal Security).

Kalekeni Kaphale is back into the cabinet as Attorney General (AG) replacing Charles Mhanga who according to Chief Secretary to The Government Lloyd Muhara, the latter resigned.

Mhango resignation comes a day after the former AG failed to block the United Transformation Movement (UTM) from being registered at the High Court.

Nicholas Dausi has been shifted from minister of information and communication technology to minister of Homeland security (ministry renamed and Dodma to be transferred to this ministry).

Henry Mussa is now minister of information and communications technology, Jean Kalilani has been appointed minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban development.

Francis Kasaila is now minister of industry, trade and tourism, Grace Obama Chiumia has been appointed as minister of Labour, Youths, Sports and public works, Cecilia Chazama to minister of Gender, Children, disability and social welfare.

Atupele Muluzi, Jappie Mhanga, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu, Emmanuel Fabiano, Joseph Mwanamveka, Goodall Gondwe, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Aggrey Massi have retained their ministerial posts including health, Transport, Education, Constitutional Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Finance, Local Government and Natural Resources respectively.