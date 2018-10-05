Chakwera snubs aspirant legislator Phale’ agents over MCP Salima North-West suspended primary elections

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday declined to meet some disgruntled party members from Salima North-West constituency over the The development comes after the party suspended the primary elections on last Saturday to a later date following existence of illegal delegates who were supposed to vote. According to sources, the disgruntled party members traveled from the constituency to MCP Headquarters seeking Chakwera advise.

But MCP President is said to have declined to meet them arguing that director of elections were responsible for any matter that rises on primaries.

The grouping is said to have been sponsored by aspirant Enoch Phale was led to Lilongwe by MCP Salima district chairperson Chimphoyo, Luwanisa Maganga and Haton.

The Salima North West Constituency primary elections battle is between incumbent lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila and Phale .