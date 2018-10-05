Chakwera snubs aspirant legislator Phale’ agents over MCP Salima North-West suspended primary elections

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday declined to meet some disgruntled party members from Salima North-West constituency over the
The development comes after the party suspended the primary elections on last Saturday to a later date following existence of illegal delegates who were supposed to vote.
According to sources, the disgruntled party members traveled from the constituency to MCP Headquarters seeking Chakwera advise.
But MCP President is said to have declined to meet them arguing that director of elections were responsible for any matter that rises on primaries.
The grouping is said to have been sponsored by aspirant Enoch Phale was led to Lilongwe by MCP Salima district chairperson Chimphoyo, Luwanisa Maganga and Haton.
The Salima North West Constituency primary elections battle is between incumbent lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila and Phale .
Before the last Saturday primaries suspension, drama started when Phale brought in drunkard youths who were were put in strategic place of the constituency to ransack Kabwila’s supporters.
Later when Max Kalamula, MCP Director of Political Affairs who was the presiding officer for the primaries, ordered the roll call for delegates, Phale brought in illegal ones the move which did not go well with Kabwila camp.
Phale is said to have been using the constituency illegal committee which is headed by Mzimu who has the backing from Salima MCP district Chairperson Chimphoyo.
While Kabwila has an legible elective constituency committee which party authorities recognised headed by Makamu.
“We have suspended the primaries after we agreed with all camps that we verify eligible delegates to vote. Otherwise, it couldn’t be possible to continue with the elections to avoid violence.
“Another date will be set for the elections after the both camps agreed on the right candidates to vote,” says Kalamula.
MP Kabwila said she expected credible elections in the constituency hence backing the suspension.
Shadow aspirant Phale shunned the media following the suspension of the primary elections.
About 972 delegates are expected to cast their votes drawn from 108 area committees.
But Kabwira is posed to win according to sources due to developmental projects she ushered in since 2014.