LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’ (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday refused the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) calls to fire Secretary General Kaliwo.

Chakwera, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Malawi Parliament, argued that there was no justification to sack SG Kaliwo, instead mutual dialogue was the best way to resolve the Party wrangles.

The MCP President went further and said that the date for the convention will be announced in six months, which all interested party members are to be allowed to contest on any position, including the Presidency.

Chakwera’s decision on Kaliwo, comes a week after the Party’s lawmakers lead by Chimwendo Banda at a news conference, asked the MCP leader to fire the SG for being accused of bringing confusion in the oldest party, particularly on the call for the convention ‪on July 7, this year.

Instead, the MCP President extended an olive branch to all Party members deemed to be against his leadership to come into dialogue and work out their differences as one front ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Since SG Kaliwo’s announcement of the ‪on July 7 emergency convention, there has been a verbal war between Chakwera and Kaliwo camps that resulted in an injunction blocking the event to take place.

On Saturday, The Maravi Post posted an article telling the nation that the MCP NEC emergency meeting that was held with intent to fire Kaliwo, Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira and to indorse of former Transport Minister Mohammed Sidik Mia as a running mate to in 2019 general elections.

According to reliable sources, the NEC meeting that was attended by the Party Vice President Richard Msowoya, minus Kaliwo, changed the agenda of the meeting for more dialogue than firing members.

The Party’s NEC meeting comes at a time of continued wrangles for the call of the convention to resolve some critical issues affecting the before the 2019 elections.

The announcement of Mia to join the MCP has also brought some tensions following his intent to vie for Msowoya’s post.

Msowoya who is also the Speaker on National Assembly, this week said that he was not afraid to contest against Mia.