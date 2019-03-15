Facebook Posting By Patseni Mauka

It is really hard to trust MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera who makes promises for the sole purpose of winning Elections. Below is what he promised when Joyce Banda was Entangled in the Cashgate scandal.

On December 29, 2013 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr Lazarous Chakwera said his party was ready to transform the country with what he called a ‘rescue plan’.

“We must take stock, as we move into a crucial year. It is clear that a few Malawians have gotten rich while the majority further slip into deep poverty,” said Chakwera in apparent reference to the cashgate scandal under the Joyce Banda administration.

“We have leadership that is not honest. We have leaders who defend thieves and gangsters by calling them ‘well-wishers, leaders who resort to family successions in politics to continue with looting and plundering of our resources.

“Let me assure you and all Malawians that I will be at the service of the nation and ensure that we move forward and never be blocked by greed and insatiable appetite of ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

Chakwera said Malawi “calls for a Rescue Plan”.Chakwera appealed to Malawians “never to be cheated into voting for corrupt leaders and parties again”, saying his MCP offers the most viable option to voters.

As part of the transformation, Chakwera and MCP are now celebrating their union with what they called cashgaters, for the 2019 elections