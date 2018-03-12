BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The amin opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera over the weekend welcomed into the party children of slain Cabinet minister Dick Matenje and member of Parliament (MP) David Chiwanga.

Don Matenje and Francis Chiwanga were welcomed into the MCP fold alongside Francis Muluzi, son to former president Bakili Muluzi and Chiyembekezo Bwanali, son to former Cabinet minister, the late Edward Bwanali.

The four were unveiled by aspiring MCP vice-president Sidik Mia at Lunzu Trading Centre in Blantyre during an impromptu rally held to welcome Chakwera in Blantyre where he is expected to perform a number of engagements.

Matenje and Chiwanga were among four MCP politicians killed in cold blood in Mwanza in 1983 before their bodies were allegedly stuffed in one vehicle and pushed down a cliff along Thambani Road to make it look like their car plunged down an embankment in an accident.

The four new members, who were each given time to address the gathering, individually pledged to work for MCP and ensure that it gets into government next year.

Chiwanga’s son said it was depressing that some parties were using their fathers’ tragedy to de-campaign the MCP ahead of next year’s polls.

“The people in the other camp are busy citing our parents’ names as examples of the alleged atrocities committed by MCP during its previous regime. But we have decided to work with the MCP because we know those killings were not committed by the current regime,” he told the gathering.

On his part, Muluzi said since he decided to join MCP, detractors have created numerous stories but “your [Chakwera’s] coming in the Southern Region has given me strength and be assured we will do the job to ensure that you get into government next year”.

Others given the platform to speak included Mia, retired Livingstonia CCAP Synod deputy general secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali and former deputy speaker of Parliament, Loveness Gondwe, who was president of the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

The MCP leader Chakwera therefore said those who waste their time using the names of Chiwanga and Matenje, and others, to demonise the MCP do not deserve a comment from him.

“We have a vision for Malawians. We know Malawians deserve the best. God has given us sufficient resources that if managed well, with a clear vision, we can truly transform this nation within a very short time.

“But the obvious challenge right now is failure by the current regime to decisively deal with issues of corruption, theft and mismanagement,” said Chakwera.

The MCP president, who is also leader of opposition in the country, said he expected a democratic convention where every MCP member will have the opportunity to contest on any position of his or her choice.