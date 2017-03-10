Two bodyguards of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera were on Thursday arrested by the police in suspicion that they were keeping guns without permission.

According to the acting MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka the arrest came after the police searched the houses of the two.

He said about 20 armed police invaded the houses of the two Chakwera’s bodyguards without a notice and search warrant.

“The police started their search in the morning and finished in the evening hours. After the search, they took the two to the police headquarters at area 30,” said Mkaka.

Mkaka told Maravi Post that the two were released the same day after some hours.

When asked why the two were arrested, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he is not aware of the development.

“Let me verify the matter first because I don’t have information on that,” said Kadadzera.

However, the acting MCP spokesperson accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for being behind the arrest.

“Government is doing this deliberately in order to deal with Chakwera and MCP for exposing its weakness and failure,” said Mkaka.

He confirmed that his party will take a legal action against the development.

Government is yet to issue a comment on the matter.