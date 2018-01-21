Morocco is hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship with matches in Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir.

Cameroon are out of contention at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, but Congo-Brazzaville are through to the quarter-finals despite losing 1-0 to Angola.

The local Indomitable Lions lost 1-0 to Angola, whose only goal was scored from the penalty spot by captain Job.

Elsewhere, Congo beat Burkina Faso 2-0 thanks to goals from Carof Bakoua and substitute Kader Bidimbou.

They lead Group D after two wins, with Angola second on four points.

Burkina Faso have taken just one point so far while Cameroon are without a point at the tournament for locally-based players only.

Bakoua broke the deadlock 67 minutes into a game in which neither Congo nor Burkina Faso played well.

Varel Joviale Rozan swung in a free-kick that Juares Ngombe got his head and Babayoure Sawadogo’s save fell to Bakoua, who hooked home.

Congo’s win was sealed in injury time when substitute Bidimbou headed home a pinpoint cross from Junior Makiesse.

The earlier game also started in sluggish fashion, before Angola were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes when Bertrand Owundi brought down Va.

Job sent Jean-Oscar Gwot Kitali the wrong way to give Angola the lead.

They were denied a second seven minutes after the break when Kitali made a good save to keep out a low header from substitute Herenilson, who got on the end of a Job free-kick.

Cameroon did improve, and did create opportunities, but could not find a way past the stubborn Angolan defence and their crosses into the area were always closer to Landu than to an attacker.

However Landu was forced into a good save in the 84th minute when he stopped Alphonse Tientcheu’s fierce shot from outside the area.

The final Group D encounters are on Wednesday, when Angola play Congo and Cameroon take on Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabe know the only way they can progress is to win and hope Angola lose, with goal difference then deciding who progresses.

Angola know a draw will be enough for them to reach the quarter-finals.