The winner of the 2018 African Nations Championship will be crowned on Sunday 4 February

Sudan caused something of an upset with a 1-0 win over Zambia in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Zambia started the game in Marrakech promisingly with some early chances for Augustine Mulenga and Kondwani Mtonga,

Sudan took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Maki Bakhit Saifeldin turned debutant John Mwengani to score the only goal of the game.

In the semi-finals of the tournament for locally based players only, Sudan will play the winner of Nigeria and Angola who play in their quarter-final in Tangier on Sunday.

In the earlier rounds Zambia had played an attractive style of football that saw them tipped as favourites to progress and they started the game in a similar style.

After 16 minutes Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga’s long-range shot was deflected just wide by Sudan defender Omer Suleiman Koko.

Sudan keeper Akram made a good save from a Kondwani Mtonga’s header across goal as he connected with a corner Fackson Kapumbu.

The Sudan goal came thanks to some direct football with Akram launching a long kick that was nodded down by Maaz Abdelraheem.

Saifeldin then held off John Mwengani as he turned past him to fire home under the Zambia keeper Toaster Nsabata.

After the break Zambia began to control the game more after the break but their best chance did not come until the 65th minute when Martin Phiri’s cross was turned against the post by substitute Friday Samu.

Zambia continued to search for the goal they needed with Mtonga seeing his long-range deflected over the bar, but Akram in the Sudan goal did not have to make a serious save.

The Sudanese side’s more physical approach to the game stifled the Zambians creativity and was enough for them to emerge winners.