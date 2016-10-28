As the clock ticks towards Sunday ready to usher in one of the largest tribal gatherings in Malawi, Chancellor College Chewa Society students have vowed to make it early to grace the occasion as an appreciation towards the Lomwes for gracing the Kulamba ceremony in Zambia in August this year.

According to the president of the Society Justice Banda, the society members would grace the occasion as an appreciation towards the other tribes who graced the Chewa’s own gathering in Zambia.

“It pleased us when prominent Paramount chiefs like Themba lamaThemba and Senior Chief Ngongoliwa graced the Kulamba ceremony last August and it was then that we decided to do likewise. Culture is one social factor that we can use to unite people when politics and class have divided them,” said Banda.

The Lomwe gathering popularly known as Mulakho waAlomwe has become one of the well-known calendar event in Malawi and since it is attended by many people, the students have been advised to leave early.

“It’s not easy to get in when you arrive there at 9 am. The doors are closed even if there are thousands and thousands of people outside,” Allabi Mailosi, a second year law student advised fellow students during their final preparations for the trip.

Meanwhile, the Chewa Society is in the process of organising a Cultural weekend on the 19 of November at the Great Hall.

According to one organising committee member Allan Chimwaza, the occasion is going to be a unique social weekend where instead of the usual social weekend activities this one shall only be of cultural activities.

“We are going to have local artists who sing local music, traditional dances and we shall sell only traditional foodstuff like thobwa and other local foods. We are therefore encouraging all those who are interested to grace the occasion to do so.

We are appealing to our fellow Chewas within Blantyre, Zomba and other surrounding areas to come and celebrate with us.

We are going to invite some prominent people like Mr Dyson Gonthi to grace the occasion and give us some historical Chewa events. More and more students are writing research papers about our culture in Malawi and these tribal gatherings must be encouraged” stated Chimwaza.

“We are appealing to well-wishers both the Chewas and others who may want to help us to contact us on 0888705364 or 0999677377 and their support shall be acknowledged and appreciated,” Chimwaza concluded