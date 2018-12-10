BY: Phillip Dzikanyanga

Lazarus Chakwera’ s nothing for us without us philosophy is proving adaptable by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faithful’s who are embracing it at a fast rate as evidenced by the highly patronized students fundraising fashion show dubbed “Chitenje show” organized by Chanco MCP wing on Saturday night.

The fashion show which was held in the college’s little theatre was graced by the party’s deputy national director on economic affairs who is also aspiring member of parliament for Blantyre Malabada Edward Gavanala as guest of honor and other party officials including eastern region publicity secretary Geoffrey Mjuda Banda and a number of shadow MP’s.

Among other things, the function was characterized by the exhibition of different clothing by the models, locally designed with party symbols and also the selling of party merchandise.

In his remarks Gavanala commended the students for their strides in trying to grow the party further specifically by combining art which he said will make the party even more attractive.

“Am amazed with the talent here, believe me we have a lot of talent which can stand and strengthen Malawi’s stance in international trade. Unfortunately these good works do not go beyond our country’s bounds due to unconducive trade environment” He said.

Gavanala said MCP has alternative policies in place that will benefit small scale traders like those in the field of art and others to make sure that everyone has a role to play in the development process.

Speaking later, Chanco MCP wing president Emmanuel Mwanyongo commonly known as Yongo wa Yongo in the political circles, expressed gratitude and encouraged the youth to be creative and nature their talents for their benefit and the good of the country.

He said days are gone when the youth could only look up to politicians for help and being subjected to some kind of abuse and exploitation which eventually ruin their future.

“At MCP we encourage the independent and do it yourself spirit, we want to build capacity in fellow youths so that they realize their potential and reach their dreams” He said.

Mwanyongo also took time to appreciate his fellow leaders and members in the wing for the efforts in changing the face of Chanco MCP wing as his term in office is expected to end January 2019.

One of the designers who also emerged the overall winner, Violet Kanyimbili said she was happy that people are now appreciating her talent which she has always worked hard to improve.

“It’s a good feeling to emerge a winner in this fashion show, it only shows my works are good and I look forward to do even more. I can only ask government to come in and create an environment that will be enabling for the designers to prosper” She said.

Other fashion designers who displayed their work include Ellina Chikhazo, Nyuma Masina and Roy View.