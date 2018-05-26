The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate court on Friday sentenced Emmanuel Zosiyilana John to three years imprisonment with hard labour for Personation of a person named in a certificate.

This is contrary to section 391 as read with section 389 (2) of the Penal Code and three years for perjury.

According to Eastern Region prosecutor Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi the court held that, the convict falsely registered himself with University of Malawi, Chancellor College as Goodson Kangazi, a holder of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) with 12 points and had qualified for Bachelor of Social Sciences, Gender Studies.

Mchawi said the convict Emmanuel Zosiyilana John was together with the owner of certificate Goodson Kangazi at Zomba Catholic Secondary School and sat for Malawi School Certificate of Education examination in 2013 where he got 27 points while Goodson Kangazi got 12 points.

Joseph Sauka, Eastern Region police spokesperson told the Maravi Post that after some time, the two met and the convict convinced Goodson Kangazi to give him his certificate and offer letter from Chancellor College after Goodson Kangazi had opted not to go to Chancellor College and reserved a place.

Sauka said just in his first semester, the convict went to Mulunguzi court to change his name from Goodson Kangazi to Emmanuel Z John a move that surprised the Assistant Registrar for Academics who alerted the police and the culprit was arrested.

The police publicist added that the convict pleaded guilty to both charges and in his antecedents, the Regional Prosecution Inspector Mchawi asked for an immediate custodial sentence not withstanding the fact that the convict is a first offender.

“Prosecutor Mchawie told the court that it was the contention of the State that the manner of the convict would lead to the deprivation of Social and Economic enjoyment of the true bearer of the certificate despite working hard to get such a document and grades.

“Passing sentence on Thursday, May 24, 2018 His Worship Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha concurred with the state on the need to give the convict a custodial sentence. Worship Chiotcha therefore slapped the convict with 3 years imprisonment with hard labour on each count and the sentences are to run concurrently,” said Sauka.

The convict John hails from Nsuluma village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Njema in Mulanje district.