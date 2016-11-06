The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Alfred Gift Gunda as its new General Secretary (GS) effective December 1 2016.

Gunda was proposed by FAM President Walter Nyamilandu and approved by the Executive Committee in line with Article 39 (3) of the Association’s Statutes.

He replaces outgoing GS Suzgo Nyirenda who has secured an appointment with the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Administration and Competition).

He was proposed during FAM’s Executive Committee meeting held in Mzuzu on October 29 2016.

Gunda has been a member of the FAM Executive Committee, a position he has served for less than a year. He has also previously served as Secretary for the Northern Football Association before being elected to the Executive Committee.

The new GS was working with Mzuzu University prior to his appointment. He joined Mzuzu University in 2005 as Sports Administrator and rose in the ranks to the position of Acting Senior Assistant Registrar (Academic) at the time of his appointment. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree and a Master of Science degree in Sports Management, and various certificates including a Certificate in Sports Business Management.

“As FAM we are very grateful to Mr. Nyirenda for his professionalism and dedicated service to the association. Mr. Nyirenda has served FAM for 10 years, 5 years as the General Secretary.

“During his tenure, FAM has made excellent progress in various FIFA and CAF projects and programmes earning FIFA’s recognition as one of the best ran football associations in the world.

“As FAM we are proud that COSAFA acknowledged Mr. Nyirenda’s professionalism and dedication to duty hence his appointment. This is good news not only to FAM but also to Malawi as a country because it bears testimony of the confidence that COSAFA has in one of our sons, the association and the country. We wish Mr. Nyirenda a very successful tour of service at COSAFA,” FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said in a statement issued Friday.

As a football loving nation many would appreciate If the one moving ON was the FAM President Walter Nyamilandu