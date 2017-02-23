BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As different quarters are lauding President Peter Mutharika for relieving agriculture minister George Chaponda of his ministerial duties, Leader of the opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has criticized the president for taking much time to act on his longtime ally.

Chakwera said this in parliament on Wednesday.

He said the sacking of Chaponda in cabinet for his role in the maizegate scam and the subsequent discovery of stashes of money in his house came rather too late when government property has been destroyed.

“We welcome the President’s stand to dismiss Honourable Chaponda but it is with great concern that the action is coming after government has lost assets at Capital Hill,” said Chakwera.

The MCP president was referring to the fire which gutted Chaponda’s offices at the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters in Lilongwe which many believe it was work of arsonists.

Chakwera made the comments after Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya made an announcement in the House about the dismissal of Chaponda.

He condemned Executive arrogance and impunity on the way Chaponda matter has been handled.

“Malawi is for all of us and not a privileged population, therefore, it is my plea that these issues be given priority before our country goes up into an economic and permanent ruins,” said Chakwera.

“We expect the ACB, the police and the Financial Intelligence Authority to work swiftly and all those officials related to the [matter] recuse themselves,” he added.

Chakwera was also criticized for not taking a leading role in pushing Mutharika to take action against Chaponda.

Writing on his Facebook, a renowned writer and political commentator Onjezani Kenani says if Chakwera finds his role as Leader of Opposition too heavy, he should step down.

“He let’s critical moments like these pass without saying a word. By the time he will speak, several critical issues shall have receded into the rear view mirror of time,” he writes.

Many Malawians, expressing the views on the matter in the social media, wondered why Chakwera has been silent and timid to condemn issues bound on corruption. However, his party, the Malawi Congress Party has been very vocal in parliament.