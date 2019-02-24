Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South West Constituency Dr George Chaponda

By Precious Mtuwa

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South West Constituency Dr George Chaponda has welcomed the choice of Everton Chimulirenji as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential running mate saying he is loyal and committed to the party.

The sentiment comes following reports that there are divisions in the party over the choice of the running mate by President Peter Mutharika.

Chaponda was speaking during a rally he addressed at Chisamba School in TA Nthiramanja in the district.

The president was very considerate by looking at other regions because he could not choose someone from the south since he is already a president from the south” Chaponda said

The former Agriculture Minister said president has showed maturity in politics for choosing a running mate from other regions because he could not have chosen another Lhomwe or anyone from the South as he comes from the same region.

He said the decision of president has underlined the fact that DPP is for all Malawians he wants unity, and inclusiveness of every one regardless of tribe or region.

“He also looked at Chimulirenjis capabilities and saw potential as he has successfully worked as deputy defence minister, full cabinet minister of social service and other senior positions in the party,” Chaponda said.

On loyalty Chaponda said Chimulirenji has been in the party since 2005 and never left when others dumped the DPP after the death of its founder late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

He therefore said the whole party is behind the choice of Chimulirenji and believes that he will compliment Presiden’s dream to develop the country.

Commenting on Albino killings, Chaponda said there is need for the people in communities to join hands in protecting people with albinism.

Chaponda hailed efforts by president Mutharika who has ordered the increase of the presence of police in places where there are people with albinism.

He thanked chiefs and communities in his area for providing protection for people with albinism giving an example of one person with albinism who was at the meeting.

Chaponda said people should not be fooled that body parts of people with Albinism can make them rich.

The person with albinism Jonas Chipanda said he really appreciates the efforts that the government is doing in providing security for them, he gave an example of other areas where people with albinism have been built good strong houses.

However he said that people should not see them as money, as they are human beings just like anybody else in the country.