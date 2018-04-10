The two-day Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Charity Shield grossed MK47, 882,000 in gate revenue at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe over the weekend.

On Saturday, MK22,727,000 was realised whereas the second day grossed MK23,109,000, translating to K29,100,000 and a net of K18,404, 977 for the two-games.

Fam Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Matola told The Daily Times said the net revenue surpassed the target of MK10 million from both games.

“We are very satisfied. The truth is that, coming from a very disappointing background last year when we netted just around MK320,000 with a lot of challenges, it took a reap of faith for us to stage Fam Charity Shield this year,” Matola said.

“The priceless support and unparalleled cooperation from the participating teams cannot just be taken for granted. We are highly indebted to the police, stewards, Maximum Security Services for great services they provided. And, most importantly, our passionate football fans who sacrificed their hard earned money to support the Charity Shield’s cause.”

Part of the net revenue will go towards supporting Ekwendeni School for the Blind.

The Charity Shield involved eventual winners, Nyasa Big Bullets, runners-up Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks (KB).

Blantyre-based giants Bullets and Wanderers pocketed MK4 million each in participating fees whereas the Lilongwe-based teams got K2 million each for two days.

Ground levy was MK2 million for two days, police pocketed MK1.2 million but Fam spent K900, 000 for general match supervision.

Fam also spent MK1.5 million on ticket sales’ commission.

The 2016 and 2017 shields were marred by irregularities, including proliferation of fake tickets.

Bullets retained the shield for a third straight year, having defeated Silver 3-0 whereas KB beat Wanderers 1-0 to claim bronze.