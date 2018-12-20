BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday night told the nation that his successes are the result of his hardworking spirit and putting trust in God on anything not necessarily charms usage.

Dr Bushiri who is also the leader of ECG church reminded his followers that he came through tough life way back with the words of God “Even my former head teacher gave me a punishment to dig the pit latrine and refill for preaching the word of God during my secondary school days”,

The man of God was speaking in Blantyre during the launch of six inspiring books where government, business captains, politicians and the media graced the glamorous event Victoria Gardens .

Dr Bushiri wondered why some Malawians do not ask him on how his life has been instead they prefer fabricating false story of his riches.

“Just an accident killed one of members, the whole nation turn against me that was responsible for it, really? No charms make one rich or success in life but fear of God and hardworking spirit.

“I am coming from far with the word of God. I read a lot since my younger age as reading gives insights for one’s life hence the launch of these six books including others that were published already. The nation must learn to from good things not always speculating,” urges Bushiri.

During the book launch, The Prophet introduced his father to the public saluting him for being a good father who encouraged Dr Bushiri to speak English every time.

During the event, as part of taking the books to the public, Bushiri donated 100 of his books to National Library Services.

The books are: Names of God,Prophetic Codes, Prophetic Gates, Mysteries Surrounding Your Money, Sleeping Near The Art and Crafts of Effective Communication .

It was a colorful evening punctuated with red carpets, salacious traditional performances, local live band, poetry and testimonies.

Deputy minister of Homeland Security Charles Mchacha represented President Peter Mutharika at event.

Deputy Mayor for Blantyre Joseph Makwinja also graced the event.

Renowned politicians from various political parties such Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s Ben Phiri, Brown Mpinganjira and Malani Ntonga also graced the launch.

Even business captains ranging from tycoon Jimmy Korea-Mpatsa to Dr Rodrick Mulonya were also part of the launch. Veteran leader of Blantyre Synod of CCAP Dr Silas Ncozana was also available.