MZUZU (MaraviPost)–Workers who are running away from the security personnel under the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) in the Vipya Plantation popularly known as Chikangawa forest are flocking to Mzuzu where they are causing havoc, Maravi Post can reveal.

Since the Malawi government deployed soldiers to protect the forest, criminal cases have risen in Mzuzu.

This is the case because Vipya Plantation was the safe haven for criminals who, after committing crimes and escaping the long arm of the law, ended up being employed by tree-harvesters in the Chikangawa forest.

Among the criminal cases which have risen are house breaking and rape.

While admitting the problem, the Mzuzu police deputy spokesperson Cecelia Mfune said the law enforcers are seriously looking into the matter.

“We are aware of that, and as the law enforcers we are alert,” said Mfune.

She then asked the community to report any suspected criminal activity to the nearby police.

Mzuzu was once the city with lower crime rate than other cities in the country.