The embattled former opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Chatikha Chidzanja and Peoples Party (PP) Salima South lawmaker Uladi Mussa showed up to the Monday’ handful Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political rally in Salima.

The duo sat closer to podium where President Peter Mutharika was addressing the rally after inauguration of the US$30 million China-Malawi textile company.

Chatikha whom two weeks ago burnt MCP regalia upon announcing quitting the party was visibly sharing smiles with Mussa at the rally.

This vindicates some quarters of the society that said Chatikha’s angry with MCP leadership was sponsored by external factors.

During the rally DPP Secretary General Jeffry and President Mutharika recognized the two disclosing that in weeks to come will be officially welcomed into the party.

When asked later of her presence at the rally, Chatikha challenged critics that as bonafide citizen of the country could attend any public function like any other person.

“I was just invited to a government function. Its not the first time. Koma I dont know what the hullaboloo is about coz Lucia Banda visits MCP rallies too.

“However, its a secret that am hot now. All major parties want me. My future is bright. UDF, PP, AFORD, DPP, DEPECO and UMODZI are looking for me. I am enjoying being a free agent really,” excited Chatikha.

Eventually, Traditional Authority (T.A) Maganga presented Salima Central constituency lawmaker Felix Jumbe to President Mutharika as gift to work with.

Jumbe who was expelled from MCP said he was happy to work with the governing party after long time of fighting his own political party which later expelled him.