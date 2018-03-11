LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma who announced her resignation from the party says she will not apologise for burning party regalia in public.

Chidzanja Nkhoma has come under fire from some quarters in the country who insists the action shown by the embattled former MCP member constitutes a crime against the party.

However, writing on her Facebook wall, Chidzanja Nkhoma said she no longer wanted to be associated with a party with an unGodly behavior.

“Let me make it clear here that I make no apologies for burning the MCP paraphernalia because I meant what I did because I no longer wish to be associated with this demonic institution which is promoting breaking of all the 10 Commandments of God,” she posts on her Facebook wall.

Chatinkha Nkhoma announced her resignation from MCP saying she is now a free lance politician but that she would wait until another party convinces her to join it.