Been reading the opposition response to the demonstrations from Henry Kachaje, times radio and social media. The level of ignorance is amazing. An old woman from Nsanje enjoy the same rights in the constitution as the woman in Lilongwe. Her vote is equivalent to the vote of Saulos Chilima, Lazarus Chakwera, Trapence and Henry Kachaje.

The right to demonstrate it’s the same. The idea that these are hired people and the opposition demonstrators are really its neither here nor there.

How do you explain the people MCP has been ferrying the unemployed youth who got so drunk at the vigils? The problem with Henry Kachaje he is not a politician but an individual seeking relevance. Every organization has plans and logistics and budgets for every event ask Mtambo. Even the church you go to on Saturday people contribute for the prayers to take place the guy who preaches gets paid so don’t be naive.

The women of Malawi no matter where they come from have the right to voice their concern as they vote is like anybody else. This superiority complex attitude displayed today by many leaves a lot to be desired.

The Right to Demonstrate

The Constitution of Malawi gives each one of us the same rights. Whether we agree or not with reasons for them, the Rights of Expression, Assembly and Speech are there for ALL Malawians. So, it has been very depressing to hear the various criticism some too colorful to repeat on the demonstrations held today. What makes others feel more equal than others, I’m failing to understand. We live in a free democratic country and we must jealously guard against any attempts to destroy this.

Again, I will say that, the issues of credibility of elections aside, the use of obscenity and vulgarity and profanity and threats to express our discontent is unacceptable and a form of gender-based violence. Let’s stick to professionalism in our quest for political redress. Worse still we have also added threats of violence against those who we deem not on our side or not of our tribe. The future looks dark.

Slowly but surely Malawi is degenerating into depth of a cesspool. If we don’t agree with a person, especially if it’s a woman, we find it acceptable to use insults to express our opinions. Where are we heading to people?

Let us remind one another that the right to demonstrate is not reserved to young, vital and prosperous persons. The old can demonstrate as can the young. The poor can demonstrate as can the prosperous. One does not forfeit one’s right to demonstrate just because one is old or young or poor.

May I add that it behooves us all to respect the dignity of others, be they old or young; rich or poor. In my humble opinion, sending pictures depicting arrows to signify that a demonstrator was a shriveled old woman or someone demonstrating without shoes — gets close to violating the dignity of that person. Am sure others see it differently, and I respect that.

But I thought I should offer my reactions to what I’m seeing. Lastly. Just to add that I have personally not formed any opinion on whether Jane Ansah should resign or be fired.

I will form that opinion after hearing what the court will say. Either way, I do not agree that she should be publicly crucified, spat upon, insulted and violated. Insults about her dignity are especially cutting. That part, am sorry to say, is one of the tendencies of some sectors of Malawi society that really despairs me and gives me doubts about social peace in our future.