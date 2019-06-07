Chefo’s Secretary General Richard Mdyetseni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo), a tribal grouping that governs Chewa people in Malawi on Friday accused some central region chiefs that are siding with President Peter Mutharika government against post elections.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters are conducting demonstration against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s May 21 polls results across the country.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday leader of the chiefs, Senior Chief Kaomba distanced the Chewa chiefs from MCP’s brutal acts.

Central Region chiefs condemned the violence perpetrated by MCP after the announcement of the May 21 2019 presidential results which showed that President Peter Mutharika was the winner.

The chiefs said MCP’s violent acts after elections was a clear demonstration that the party does not embrace democratic principles and that it has not changed from its past history.

The chiefs further condemned the party for invading the Capitol Hill arguing that doing so was out of ignorance because Capitol Hill is for civil servants and not politicians.

“MCP should not claim to be Chewa and the Chewa cannot claim to be MCP,” said Kaomba who was flanked by other Chewa chiefs who included Tsabango of Lilongwe, Nthondo of Ntchisi,Mwansambo of Nkhotakota, Makwangwala of Ntcheu and others from Dedza, Mchinji, Salima and Kasungu.

But Chefo’s Secretary General Richard Mdyetseni told reporters that Chiefs conduct by stopping demonstration is not mandated by the Chewa tribe rather their personal interests.

Mdyetseni observed that central region chiefs are full of greedy that side with a certain political party that does against the will of the people.

He said every Malawian has a democratic right to demonstrate peacefully on matters that pleases them.

“Instead the chiefs could side with the police to provide security to ordinary demonstrators than mounting roadblocks and teargas them on peaceful demonstrations.

“These chiefs didn’t consult our people but rather pocketed some money from DPP just to frustrate the will of the people”, chides Mdyetseni.