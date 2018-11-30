By Mtisunge Kagomo

The Malawi Government on Friday confirmed the death of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of the Tumbuka clan in Rumphi

According to Muhlabase Mughogho,spokesperson for Ministry of Local Government and Rural development, the chief passed on on Thursday at Mzuzu Central Hospital after a short illness

Chikulamayembe was respected for his wisdom and courageous behavior

He took over the Chieftaincy from his sick father in 1967 but he was crowned in 1977.In 2012 he was elevated to the position of a Senior Chief

Mughogho says that details of his burial will be announced later