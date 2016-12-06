Malawi Judiciary support staff have declined to suspend their industrial strike and vowed to proceed with their action unless their issues are addressed entirely.

The worker made their stand clear when they met with Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on Tuesday at the High Complex in Blantyre where they rebuffed the plea to call off the industrial strike.

The disgruntled workers downed tools last Friday to press for a 27 percent increment in salary and arrears dating back to 2014.

They are also demanding promotions, house allowances and a review of the salary harmonization process which they claim to be unfair to them.

The workers requested to have an audience with the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, who unveiled himself before the grieved workers on Monday, to explore means of resolving their issues.

However, the workers declined to call off the industrial strike and return to work as their concerns are being looked into.

Both Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula and Judiciary Support Staff Union President Charles Lizigeni confirmed that the meeting did not bear fruits.

Mvula however said negotiations between the Chief Justice and the workers will continue until the issues are worked out.

“During the meeting, the Chief Justice appealed to them to return to work as the issuses they raised are being worked out, but they said no to that plea and instead made it clear their demands must be met at all cost.

“The workers vowed to proceed with the strike on Tuesday unless their grievances are met entirely,” said Mvula.

And Tuesday, the High Court complex in Blantyre remained closed with members of staff gathering in clusters within the premises.

As some were seen playing board games others reduced the compound to a worship center as they soothed themselves with praise and worship songs.

The development is unpleasant to court users, especially those who were scheduled for bail applications and case hearings.