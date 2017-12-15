DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-She has done it again! The Dedza Traditional Authority (T.A) Kachindamoto on Friday was unveiled World Vision Malawi’s (WVM) “End Child Marriages Campaign Ambassador.

Chief Kachindamoto will use the ambassadorial role to travel across the nation in championing end child marriage.

She will continue advancing the use of community by-laws in addressing the vice.

Kachindamoto attains the ambassadorial accolade after 13 years of fight child marriage in her area.

With about 2,550 child marriages rescued since 2004, Chief Kachindamoto is expected to carry the task with full support from WVM.

“I am every grateful for this role given which is my passion. This task will be easier with full support from the entire nation.

” Will continue championing use of by-laws which are key in ending child marriage,” assures Chief Kachindamoto upon conferred as WVM End Child marriages campaign ambassador.

Presidential Advisor on Safe Motherhood, HIV & AIDS and Population, Callista Mutharika, the former first lady who was a guest of honour during Chief Kachindamoto’ unveiling at Mtakataka emphasized the need for traditional leaders on addressing unpalatable cultural norms.

Madam Callista lauded Kachindamoto for being vigilant in standing for children that they achieve their dreams.

Echoing on the same, Hazel Nyathi, WVM’s National Director proclaimed Kachindamoto’s efforts that has transformed the entire community.

Nyathi however observed malnutrition challenges affecting children in the country that come due to effect of child marriage.

She therefore appealed for support towards chief Kachindamoto’s attainment of ambassadorial role to end child marriages.