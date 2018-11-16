By Mwai Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chief’s have have expressed dismay with the way the Malawi Electoral commission(MEC) conducted the National Conference on Chiefs and Elections.

The event which was held today in Lilongwe was marred with irregularities as chiefs question MEC as to why they should sign a documents that they were not consulted.

During the meeting which drew chiefs from all district’s of the country MEC officials led by Chairperson Dr Jane Ansah were taken to task as to why the document contained some aspects that were contradicting with their culture.

Phalombe based senior Chief Chiwalo questioned as to why the Commission wanted the chiefs to endorse the conduct without giving them enough time to understand it.

“I’m wondering as to why you are saying we should sign this document when there are some provision which are contradicting with the way we conduct our duties do you want us to sign this document for fear that you may not give us allowances?” quired Chiwalo.

Chiwalo’s remarks which attracted around of applause from the delegates open a can of worms as majority of them punched holes in the document.

In her response MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah told the delegates that there observation would be incorporated into the final document but edges them to sign the document.

Commenting on this development one Senior Chief who opted for anonymity said the chiefs should have been involved in the drafting of the document.

“You see, there are some recommendations that are contrary to our culture for example that chiefs should not receive gifts from.politician that one is a violation of our culture because in most cases when one wants to seek an audience with a chief he or she is supposed to pay some thing first as a gift to the chief,” Chief Chiwalo said.

He added that the other code of conduct which is in dispute with the culture values is that of not allowing candidates to speak in a manner that might seem to be campaign during funeral services.

“I just don’t understand why and how can that happen we as Chiefs can achieve that because by nature if someone has given a hand to a needy we appreciates by giving him or her an opportunity to speak especially politicians, so if we starts telling them not to mention some things won’t that discourage would be helpers,” He said.

The event attracted about 300 delegates which comprised of Senior chiefs and Traditional Authority’s.