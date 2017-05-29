Traditional leaders in Karonga openly told their senior, Paramount Chief Kyungu that they will not allow the distortion of their Ingonde culture by refugees.

The chiefs said this over the weekend when Kyungu was seeking support from the chiefs.

The Kyungu, who is in total support of the relocation of the refugee’s camp, has been accused of receiving bribes from the government and the UNHCR.

“Why is government or the UNHCR failing to come to us? We just heard from the press that they took you to Uganda, and the community suspects that you (Kyungu) received something. This is why you are insisting that the camp should relocate to Katili, but it will not happen, mark our words,” village headman Wabola earlier told Kyungu.

Group Village Headman Zindi said “I together with my subjects, are vehemently denying the relocation of the camp, because of the strange behavior shown by the refugees at the district’s transit shelter.”

The chiefs remind Kyungu on how the same government, and Paladin Africa deceived them on the Kayelekera Uranium Mine Site.

“We were told that our district will develop to a city, but to no avail. And today, the same government is coming with similar tunes. Who will believe that?” they asked.

“If you say the camp will bring development, should we say that our colleagues in Dowa, are tired with such development?” another chief asked.

The Chiefs said that the land the government is planning to build a refugees camp, is currently being used by the flood victims.

When asked what action they will take when government continues with the process, the chiefs said they will take the matter to the court.

Fearless youth activist Steven Simsokwe, commended the chiefs for not being “Judas Iscariot” (a biblical reference to the disciple that betrayed Jesus) to their subjects.

He said Kyungu thought that it was only him, and the Karonga-Chitipa heritage denying the relocation of the camp, but the support of the chiefs has added the voice to the rejection of the camp relocation.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Frank Mwenifumbo, who has been against the relocation exercise, said “I believe that by this time, government has heard the voice of the community.”

During the opening of Parliament session, President Peter Mutharika told the nation that his government, will relocate the camp to Karonga whether anyone likes it or not.